Between the transfer portal and Georgia’s 2026 signing class, the Bulldogs welcomed almost 40 newcomers to the roster for the upcoming season.

Three of those new additions have been singled out as the top newcomers in the sport, as wide receiver Isiah Canion, tight end Kaiden Prothro and safety Khalil Barnes all landed on ESPN’s list of the top 100 newcomers in the sport.

Canion was the highest-ranked of the three additions, slotting in at No. 41. He comes in from Georgia Tech and fills a pretty big need at the wide receiver position.

Georgia’s No. 1 wide receiver last season was Zachariah Branch, who was also a transfer. Canion is a much different player than Branch but one expected to lead the Georgia passing attack.

“He is a long strider who covers ground quickly and brings a vertical presence,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker said of Canion. “Despite his size, he also has short-area quickness. Canion plays strong through contact and has good high-point ability. After the catch, he is a tough runner who fights through defenders. He has the athletic tools and traits to become an impact SEC player for the Bulldogs this season.”

Canion had just one catch in Georgia’s spring game and he did miss time this spring with an ankle injury.

Prothro is another promising pass catcher for the Bulldogs. He signed as a member of the 2026 recruiting cycle after a record-breaking career at Bowdon High School. He was the No. 38 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2026 cycle. He was Georgia’s second-highest signee in the class.

Prothro was a standout on G-Day, leading the Bulldogs in receiving yards. He also caught a touchdown.

While Prothro is listed as a tight end, he mostly worked out of the slot position. That was by design as the Bulldogs try to get him up to speed.

“He’s done a good job of just picking up the offense, being like a plug-and-play guy that we can put in multiple positions, which is rare to see from a guy so young,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said of Prothro. “That’s a credit to him of picking it up and spending so much time in the bullpen learning the offense. And the kid’s got God-given talent.”

Prothro isn’t the only freshman pushing for immediate playing time. Offensive guard Zykee Helton, defensive back Tyriq Green and outside linebacker Khamari Brooks were among those who had strong showings this spring.

Canion was ranked No. 41 while Prothro was slotted as the No. 50 overall player. Barnes came in at No. 52.

He transferred in from Clemson after starting for the last three seasons for the Tigers.

Barnes had little trouble adapting to life at Georgia this spring, as he quickly transitioned into the star spot on the Georgia defense.

Expect Barnes to be a consistent contributor in Georgia’s secondary. The Bulldogs added three defensive back transfers last season, but none made a sizable impact for Georgia.

While Georgia has three notable additions on ESPN’s list, the Bulldogs didn’t have any of those transferred out from last season’s team appear on the list. One-time Georgia commit Jared Curtis did make the cut, slotting in as the No. 14 overall player. Had he gone to Georgia, Curtis likely would not have ranked that high, as he would be sitting behind quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Georgia should have one of the most talented rosters in the sport, bolstered by their returning players. But with eight NFL draft picks to replace, the Bulldogs are going to need some newcomers, like Canion, Prothro and Barnes to help out.