ESPN expert shares how Kirby Smart has tipped his hand on 2023 starting QB

ATHENS — Georgia fans won’t have the benefit of SEC Network star Greg McElroy calling the game on ESPN2 today, but the insightful analyst has already given his take on the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation. McElroy, who played quarterback at Alabama is Kirby Smart’s early years as a defensive coordinator, believes Carson Beck is the pick. GRIFFITH COLUMN: Priorities, in order, for Georgia QBs amid G-Day competition

“If you look at some of the additions that Kirby Smart has made in the portal,” McElroy said in a YouTube short, “he’s already kind of showing his hand that it’s probably going to be Carson Beck as the starting quarterback.” Georgia added transfer receivers Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State through the transfer portal, likely compensating for the loss of A.D. Mitchell who transferred from UGA to Texas.

The Bulldogs might look to add a tailback after spring drills, however, as lead backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have been limited by hamstring injuries. Hamstring injuries, while sometimes not as serious as other setbacks, can often be recurring and Smart does not want to go through another season short on running backs. McElroy, who worked the G-Day Game last year at field level, also takes Beck’s longevity at Georgia into account.