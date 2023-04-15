ESPN expert shares how Kirby Smart has tipped his hand on 2023 starting QB
ATHENS — Georgia fans won’t have the benefit of SEC Network star Greg McElroy calling the game on ESPN2 today, but the insightful analyst has already given his take on the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation.
McElroy, who played quarterback at Alabama is Kirby Smart’s early years as a defensive coordinator, believes Carson Beck is the pick.
“If you look at some of the additions that Kirby Smart has made in the portal,” McElroy said in a YouTube short, “he’s already kind of showing his hand that it’s probably going to be Carson Beck as the starting quarterback.”
Georgia added transfer receivers Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State through the transfer portal, likely compensating for the loss of A.D. Mitchell who transferred from UGA to Texas.
The Bulldogs might look to add a tailback after spring drills, however, as lead backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have been limited by hamstring injuries.
Hamstring injuries, while sometimes not as serious as other setbacks, can often be recurring and Smart does not want to go through another season short on running backs.
McElroy, who worked the G-Day Game last year at field level, also takes Beck’s longevity at Georgia into account.
“If you take it one step further, of all the top 50 quarterback recruits from 2017 to 2020, Carson Beck is the only quarterback that didn’t start at any point in his first three years that didn’t transfer,” McElroy said.
" Why do you think that is? Because either something was promised to him, or he knew the light at the end of the tunnel would result in him becoming the starting quarterback for a national championship contender, and likely heading into the season, the national championship preseason favorite.”
Smart has split the first-team reps in spring drills between Beck and Vandagriff and indicated it’s an open competition between the two.
McElroy, however, share his professional and well-respected opinion that the job will be Beck’s come the opening game
“I think Carson Beck has waited his turn,” McElroy said, “and as a fourth-year junior, (he) is primed and positioned to become the guy.”
