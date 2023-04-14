Georgia G-Day Game quarterback priorities for Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football staff have an idea of what they’re hoping to see in the G-Day Scrimmage, to the extent most all components are scripted. And yet, there are also plenty of unknowns on the verge of playing out in the 4 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The quarterback position holds the most intrigue.

"Does he have the skillset of players around him that allow them to make plays or is he going to be forced to make plays?" Smart said in a recent 92.9 interview. "Does your defense play well enough that the quarterback doesn't or does have to make plays? It's a total team effort," he said. "I think figuring out the identity of the team, what you need, what is the role of the quarterback on this team?"

The one thing Smart will not stand for regardless of the style of quarterback is poor judgement. "Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position," Smart said this spring. "Can you make consecutive decisions over and over that don't cost our team games?" That is why it is perhaps just as important what the quarterback don't do — as the plays they do manage to make — in the G-Day Game. Here's what to look for with each quarterback in G-Day: Carson Beck

Beck offers perhaps the highest ceiling as a passer in 2023 but maybe not the highest floor as he works to earn Smart's trust. Beck's arm talent will enable him to make NFL throws but the fourth-year QB needs to make sure to prioritize efficiency by not forcing the sort of throws into coverage that lead to turnovers. A good G-Day for Beck would be 3 TD passes with no interceptions, a 60-percent completion rate and TD efficiency in the red zone. Brock Vandagriff Vandagriff considers himself a quarterback who can run, more so than a running quarterback, and that's fine.