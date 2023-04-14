Georgia G-Day Game quarterback priorities for Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football staff have an idea of what they’re hoping to see in the G-Day Scrimmage, to the extent most all components are scripted.
And yet, there are also plenty of unknowns on the verge of playing out in the 4 p.m. game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
The quarterback position holds the most intrigue.
“Does he have the skillset of players around him that allow them to make plays or is he going to be forced to make plays?” Smart said in a recent 92.9 interview.
“Does your defense play well enough that the quarterback doesn’t or does have to make plays? It’s a total team effort,” he said. “I think figuring out the identity of the team, what you need, what is the role of the quarterback on this team?”
The one thing Smart will not stand for regardless of the style of quarterback is poor judgement.
“Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position,” Smart said this spring. “Can you make consecutive decisions over and over that don’t cost our team games?”
That is why it is perhaps just as important what the quarterback don’t do — as the plays they do manage to make — in the G-Day Game.
Here’s what to look for with each quarterback in G-Day:
Carson Beck
Beck offers perhaps the highest ceiling as a passer in 2023 but maybe not the highest floor as he works to earn Smart’s trust.
Beck’s arm talent will enable him to make NFL throws but the fourth-year QB needs to make sure to prioritize efficiency by not forcing the sort of throws into coverage that lead to turnovers.
A good G-Day for Beck would be 3 TD passes with no interceptions, a 60-percent completion rate and TD efficiency in the red zone.
Brock Vandagriff
Vandagriff considers himself a quarterback who can run, more so than a running quarterback, and that’s fine.
But the added dimension that Vandagriff’s mobility brings is what leads to a higher floor and improved odds for efficiency as defenses are forced to scheme differently.
Vandagriff’s passing skills seem underrated, so the third-year quarterback will likely look to take advantage of opportunities to showcase his arm in addition to displaying his ability to buy time and make plays with his legs.
Gunner Stockton
The second-year quarterback is still learning the offense, as much of his freshman season was spent with the scout team emulating opponents.
Stockton’s point of emphasis will be effectively managing the huddle and the game, which lays the foundation of earning playing time for a Smart-coached team.
It’s a significant challenge when one considers Stockton will likely be grouped with other new and young players who must also learn to get lined up properly and carry out assignments.
Stockton’s running and throwing talents will flash, no doubt, but his efficiency getting the team in and out of the huddle and into the right plays and adjustments at the line of scrimmage with a running clock will be scrutinized.
Smart reminded everyone just how demanding the Georgia quarterback position is earlier this spring.
“That means get the signal, get people lined up then see what the defense is in and figure out are we in the right situation? (And then) which of these three choices that Coach Bobo is giving me am I going to utilize on this play?
“And then the play happens. There might be a mistake or a breakdown, and can you not go full metal jacket and have catastrophe mode and put us in a bad situation.”