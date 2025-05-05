Jaden Rashada didn’t spend much time at the University of Georgia but the transfer quarterback still sparked plenty of interest.

He transferred in from Arizona State prior to the 2024 season. The once-heralded recruit, who originally signed with Florida before an NIL deal fell through, never appeared in a game for the Bulldogs and went into the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Rashada didn’t find a new home until April when he announced he would be transferring to Sacramento State, which is an FCS school that hopes to make the transition to the FBS.

Rashada recently spoke with Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports about his transfer process and why he ultimately ended up at Sacramento State.

The former Georgia quarterback also spoke briefly on his time in Athens, looking back favorably on his stint with the Bulldogs.

“I learned a lot there,” Rashada told Salerno. “I did notice being able to get your feet wet at first and come in and sit last year, I was itching to play football. Not only that, be in the right fit and the right scheme with the right coaches. That’s what was most important.”

Rashada did not appear in a game for the Bulldogs during his lone season in Athens. By the end of the season, Rashada had fallen to fourth on the Georgia depth chart, behind Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

Beck transferred to Miami this offseason, leaving Stockton and Puglisi to battle it out for Georgia’s starting quarterback job entering the 2025 season. Puglisi, like Rashada, was in his first year in the program.

Stockton became the team’s starting quarterback when Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the SEC Championship game. Puglisi and Rashada moved up the depth chart, but Stockton took every snap against Notre Dame.

Stockton is the favorite to be Georgia’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season, with Puglisi likely serving as the team’s top backup. Georgia brought in two freshman quarterbacks in Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millander. Georgia, unlike last offseason with Rashada, did not bring in a transfer quarterback.

As for Rashada, he hopes to have a chance to consistently start in his new home at Sacramento State. His transfer portal recruitment saw him visit Western Kentucky, while also considering Tulane and North Carolina as options.