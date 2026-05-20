There’s no questioning that Nate Frazier is a talented running back.

He’s led the Bulldogs in rushing in each of the previous two seasons, racking up 947 yards last year for the Bulldogs. He earned Third Team All-SEC honors despite seeing a dip in playing time in the middle of the season because of a fumbling issue.

Frazier will once again lead the backfield for Georgia in 2026. But if he plays up to his potential, ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes Frazier can be much more than just another good Georgia running back.

Among the returning running backs in 2026, McElroy had Frazier ranked as the No. 7 overall running back.

“Things are looking really, really good,” McElroy said on a recent episode of the Always College Football podcast. “This is a guy, I think, with as high a ceiling as anyone that we’ll reference. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we revisited this list at the end of the year, and Nate Frazier is much higher than where we have him right now at number seven.”

Frazier has the chance to occupy a much larger role in the Georgia offense this season, as third-down specialist Cash Jones is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. He thrived as a pass blocker and receiver for the Bulldogs during his career.

Frazier has shown he’s a weapon as a receiver in small doses, turning his 16 receptions last season into 116 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia brings back a strong stable of running backs, as Chauncey Bowens also returns for Georgia. He topped 500 rushing yards last season despite battling injury at the end of the 2025 season. The presence of Bowens, in addition to Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell and Dwight Phillips Jr., should help keep Frazier fresh throughout the season.

With a lot of questions about the wide receiver position, Frazier has the chance to be the driving force on the Georgia offense.

It’s why Frazier has welcomed the additional leadership burden that is on his shoulders entering this coming season.

“I want to show my teammates and the people around me that I want to be better together as a team,” Frazier said earlier this spring. “And I want to do the things I need to do necessary to make them believe that as well. So really year three, I want to just get better as a leader, showing people by example what needs to be done here and how you carry yourself as a Georgia Bulldog.”

Georgia has not had a running back top 1,000 yards in a season since D’Andre Swift did so back during the 2019 season.

If Frazier is able to consistently hit on some explosive plays — a major priority for the Georgia offense this season — he should glide past that number and cement his status as one of the top running backs in the sport.