The Georgia Bulldogs will have a new starting quarterback in 2025, with Gunner Stockton widely viewed as the favorite for the job.

He’ll take over a unit that didn’t live up to expectations a season ago, due in large part to struggles on the offensive line that impacted the running game.

A strong rushing attack would make things easier for Stockton in 2025. But so too would an elite defense, something Georgia wasn’t on a week-to-week basis a season ago.

David Cobb of CBS Sports noted how a better performance from Georgia’s defense could go a long way in making things easier for Stockton.

“New starting quarterback Gunner Stockton has been in the program since January 2022," Cobb wrote. “So there won’t be much concern over his command for veteran coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense. But the onus will be on the defense to buckle down after ranking 30th nationally in yards allowed per game last season at 330. That would be a good season by most program’s standards, but it’s not at Georgia.”

Georgia ranked 23rd in scoring defense last season, giving up an average of 20.5 points per game. The last time the Bulldogs ranked that low in that statistic came back in 2016, which was Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens.

The Bulldogs have to replace three first-round picks from last season’s defensive unit in Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks. Gone as well are veteran stalwarts in Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Smael Mondon.

Georgia does return key veterans like cornerback Daylen Everette and defensive tackle Christen Miller. Sophomores KJ Bolden and Chris Cole should take on larger roles this coming season as well.

A year ago, Georgia did have two new assistant coaches in cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and safeties coach Travaris Robinson. The latter stepped in for Will Muschamp, who took on a lesser role as an analyst.

The entire defensive coaching staff returns in 2025, which should help a young defense come together.

This group is also hungry to prove that last season was an outlier.

“I’m looking for a bonfire,” Smart said after G-Day. “I’m looking for not a bunch of little campfires. I’m looking for a bonfire. I’m looking to see an inferno of burning. I have to be dominant and the best teams have offenses and defenses that have passion and energy. I can’t sit here and tell you that I’m happy with where ours is, but I’m also not disappointed. I just wanna get more guys jumping in there.”

Georgia faces a difficult schedule once again in 2025, with Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss all coming to Athens. Georgia also has trips to Auburn and Tennessee. But all five of those teams will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks from a season ago.

The first test of the season for Georgia’s defense comes on Aug. 30, when the Bulldogs face Marshall. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ESPN broadcasting the game.