Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Lane Kiffin: Kirby Smart taking control of coaches’ room at SEC Spring …
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — When Kirby talks, coaches listen.
Mike Griffith
LOOK: Georgia football welcomes summer enrollees for 2024 team
Most of Georgia’s 2024 team was present for spring practice, with 28 of the 36 new scholarship players on campus.
Connor Riley
Stetson Bennett makes first public comments, points to mental health for …
Stetson Bennett was back in front of reporters on Tuesday, speaking as a member of the Los Angeles Rams at OTA’s.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart pegs key to Georgia offense: ‘bigger voice ... bigger …
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Carson Beck can solve Rubik’s Cube in under a minute and read a defense in 5 seconds.
Mike Griffith
