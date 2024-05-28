MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Carson Beck can solve Rubik’s Cube in under a minute and read a defense in 5 seconds.

But can the Georgia fifth-year senior quarterback lift a new receiving corps and beat the likes of Alabama and Texas?

Kirby Smart is counting on it, but to do so the head coach believes Beck has to step up with a more assertive approach for the Bulldogs to be at their best.

Smart, appearing at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort on Tuesday, was asked where Beck can elevate his game in 2024.

“His leadership of the wideouts and the offense,” Smart said, not blinking an eye.

“He was in complete command of it (last year), but there were times I think he knows that he could say, ‘you know what, I can step up and be a bigger voice and a bigger leader.’ "

The SEC Championship Game was just such an occasion, as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe stole the spotlight with clutch plays on a day Beck was not at his best.

Beck will have more on his shoulders this season with elite targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey moved on to the NFL and key new pieces like Trevor Etienne and Colbie Young around him.

“We had a lot of veteran players on that offense that had played a lot more than him — now, we don’t,” Smart said, likely referring to the loss of veteran center Sedrick Van Pran, backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards as well as Bowers, McConkey.

“He is the veteran that has played the most and has the most command. He’ll do a good job doing that.”

Georgia, regarded by most as the preseason No. 1 team, opens the season at noon on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

