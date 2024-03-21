clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Jalon Walker enjoys being a ‘HLB’ for Georgia football defense
ATHENS — There are several different linebacker positions on the Georgia defense. There’s Money and Mac for inside or middle linebackers. There’s also Sam and Jack, which are …
Connor Riley
SEC announces 2025 schedule plans, setting up monster home slate for …
ATHENS — The SEC has announced its scheduling model for the 2025 season, as the league will be sticking with an 8-game schedule.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains what Georgia is getting in Benjamin Yurosek: ‘We need …
ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia’s tight end room is incomplete.
Connor Riley
Oscar Delp doesn’t expect Georgia football tight end standard to change …
ATHENS — For the time being, Oscar Delp is the oldest player in Georgia’s tight end room.
Connor Riley
