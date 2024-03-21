clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

SEC announces 2025 schedule plans, setting up monster home slate for …
ATHENS — The SEC has announced its scheduling model for the 2025 season, as the league will be sticking with an 8-game schedule.
Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: One UGA player’s spring practice performance has …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart explains what Georgia is getting in Benjamin Yurosek: ‘We need …
ATHENS — At the moment, Georgia’s tight end room is incomplete.
Connor Riley
Oscar Delp doesn’t expect Georgia football tight end standard to change …
ATHENS — For the time being, Oscar Delp is the oldest player in Georgia’s tight end room.
Connor Riley
