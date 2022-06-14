Newest Georgia commit wastes little time in attempting to recruit Arch Manning

Georgia landed its first commitment of the month on Monday in offensive lineman Joshua Miller.

The 6-foot-5 Colonial Heights, Va., native camped at Georgia in June and impressed the Georgia coaching staff. He becomes the third offensive line commit in the class, joining 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley and 3-star guard Ryqueze McElderry.

After Miller’s commitment, Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels celebrated the news on Twitter. Miller is the first offensive lineman to commit to Georgia since Searels became Georgia’s offensive line coach in February. Hughley and McElderry first committed to Georgia when Matt Luke was still the Georgia offensive line coach.