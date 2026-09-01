ATHENS — At long last, game week is here for the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs get things started at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday when they host Tennessee State.

Georgia is eager to see someone else on the opposing sidelines after going against itself for much of the past month during preseason practices.

The Bulldogs held two intense scrimmages in hopes of getting better clarity as to where things stand with the roster.

“I thought there was really some positives on both sides of the ball,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the team’s second scrimmage. “Offense continues to be effective and efficient in the red area. Run game in terms of putting dents in the defense and being physical was really good. Defensively, I think, there was some good. Some turnovers in there, some sacks and created some havoc, which is important. But all in all, I thought both sides of the ball continued to get better.”

Georgia should have a strong defense, built around stars at every level. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Elijah Griffin, Chris Cole and KJ Bolden end the season as All-Americans.

The biggest question with Georgia comes with the pass rush, as the Bulldogs had just 20.0 sacks last season. Georgia knows it needs to do a better job of sacking the opposing quarterback, not just creating pressure.

You can see the full projected Georgia offense depth chart for the 2026 season below.

Georgia football defensive depth chart, starters for 2026

Defensive tackle:

Elijah Griffin (Soph.) Jordan Hall (Jr.), Josh Horton (Jr.) Nasir Johnson (R-Soph.), Carter Luckie (Fr.), Preston Carey (Fr.)

Nose tackle

Jordan Hall (Jr.), Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.), Josh Horton Valdin Sone (Fr.)

Defensive end

Gabe Harris (Sr.), Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Soph.), JJ Hanne (Soph.) Justin Greene (R-Soph.), Isaiah Gibson, (R-Fr.) AJ Lonon (Fr.)

Analysis: This group did take a hit just before the start of the season, with Xzavier McLeod stepping away from the game of football. Someone will have to step up after McLeod started six games last season.

Smart raved about Sone following the conclusion of fall camp, noting the freshman defensive tackle will have a role on this team. That says a lot about what the Swedish defensive lineman brings to the table.

Smart raved about Sone following the conclusion of fall camp, noting the freshman defensive tackle will have a role on this team. That says a lot about what the Swedish defensive lineman brings to the table.

Outside linebacker:

Quintavius Johnson (Jr.) Chase Linton (R-Fr.), PJ Dean (Fr.) Darren Ikinnagbon (Soph.), Khamari Brooks (Fr.)

Analysis: Georgia moved Gibson to the defensive line while kicking out Dean out to outside linebacker. Similar to Sone, Smart spoke very highly about how Dean can help the Bulldogs this season.

Losing Amaris Williams is a notable blow for this group. Linton has been circled as a breakout candidate. He’ll need to be, given the question marks around this room.

Inside linebacker:

Mac:

Justin Williams (Jr.) AJ Kruah (R-Fr.) Nick Abrams (Fr.)

Money:

Raylen Wilson (Sr.), Chris Cole (Jr.) Zayden Walker (Soph.) Elijah Littlejohn (Fr.), Terrence Penick (Fr.)

Analysis: Don’t be surprised to see Cole play all over defense for Georgia this fall. His talent gives Georgia a lot of flexibility on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs are loaded at the top of this position, with Wilson, Williams, Cole and Walker all being former 5-star recruits. How the rest of this room develops will be an interesting storyline to follow, as the Bulldogs brought in three 2026 linebacker recruits.

Cornerback:

Right cornerback:

Ellis Robinson (R-Soph.) Braylon Conley (R-Soph.) Justice Fitzpatrick (Fr.), Jordan Smith (Fr.)

Left cornerback:

Demello Jones (Jr.), Gentry Williams (Sr.) Jontae Gilbert (R-Fr.), Caden Harris (Fr.)

Analysis: Robinson and Jones both had standout showings during fall camp, giving Georgia an elite tandem at the top of the depth chart.

The Bulldogs turned to the transfer portal to address the depth concerns at the position in Williams and Conley.

Freshman Justice Fitzpatrick was a big-time recruiting win for Georgia, but don’t expect to see much of him this fall. He suffered a knee injury at the end of his high school career that he’s spent all offseason rehabbing.

Free Safety:

KJ Bolden (Soph.) Zion Branch (Sr.), Tyriq Green (Fr.) Jaylan Morgan (R-Fr.), Jordan Smith (Fr.)

Strong Safety:

Kyron Jones (Jr.) Rasean Dinkins (Soph.), Ja’Marley Riddle (Jr.) Todd Robinson (R-Fr.), Blake Stewart (Fr.)

Star:

Khalil Barnes (Sr.), Dinkins, Zech Fort (Fr.)

Analysis: Bolden was never going to be unseated from his starting spot as he enters the year as a Preseason All-American.

In one of the bigger surprises, though, Jones had one of the best performances of any Georgia player during fall camp. He enters the season as the favorite to start opposite Bolden at safety.

Barnes looks to be an instant impact addition and will play all over the secondary for Georgia. Keep an eye out for Green, who has all the makings of being Georgia’s next great safety. It just may be difficult for him to get on the field.

Kicker

Peyton Woodring (Sr.) Harran Zureikat (Fr.)

Punter

Drew Miller (R-Soph.) Wade Register (Fr.)

Long snapper

Will Snellings (Jr.) Colton Dermer (Fr.)

Punt return

Sacovie White-Helton (R-Soph.) Craig Dandridge (Soph.)

Kick return: