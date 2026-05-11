With the SEC moving to a nine-game conference schedule and the league having five College Football Playoff teams from last season, there are going to be a number of big games in the league.

Georgia has its fair share of them, as the Bulldogs travel to Alabama and Ole Miss in this upcoming season. Georgia went 1-1 against both teams last season and lost when they visited those schools in 2024.

But that history has clouded another marquee game on Georgia’s schedule. The first 2025 College Football Playoff team Georgia will play in 2026 will be against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Don’t overlook this clash with Oklahoma. This will be the first time Georgia has faced Brent Venables since he took over the Sooners,” Cody Nagel of CBS Sports said. “Oklahoma’s defense will almost certainly have something up its sleeve for Gunner Stockton. On the other side, John Mateer is capable of giving Kirby Smart’s defense fits with his dual-threat ability, especially since this game is relatively early.”

Unlike Ole Miss and Alabama, Georgia does not have as much history with the Sooners. The two schools have only played once, with that being the 2018 Rose Bowl. Georgia stormed back to win that game in double overtime, sending the Bulldogs to the national championship game.

Oklahoma joined the SEC prior to the 2024 season, the same year the Texas Longhorns did as well. Georgia has beaten Texas all three times the schools have met since joining the conference.

The Sooners, against a very difficult schedule last season, went 10-3. Oklahoma, like Georgia, went 1-1 against Alabama and lost to Ole Miss as well. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the sport and the Sooners should have one of the best defenses in the country next season. Defensive tackle David Stone is seen as one of the top players in the country.

The Sooners, like Georgia, lost their first College Football Playoff game last season. Oklahoma had a 17-0 lead before losing 34-24 at home to Alabama.

Also like Georgia, Oklahoma brings back its starting quarterback, with John Mateer returning for a second season in Norman, Oklahoma. He had 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions while rushing for 431 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Mateer and Stockton are both capable threats with their legs.

With both teams having stout defenses, expect a low scoring game between the two talented programs.

Georgia’s Sept. 26 game against Oklahoma is the first SEC home game of the season for the Bulldogs. Prior to facing Oklahoma, Georgia has home games against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky before visiting Arkansas on Sept. 19.

That the game comes at home should be a significant boost for the Bulldogs.

“The schedule is such a big part,” Smart said in an appearance with McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX 94.5. “Who do you play at home, and who do you play away? That’s the only thing you need to look at in our league. How many hard road games they got?”

Oklahoma visits Michigan on Sept. 12 and faces New Mexico the week before traveling to Athens.