The SEC announced the game times and television networks for three Georgia games during the 2027 season.

The Bulldogs open the season at home against Tennessee State on Sept. 5. That game will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network+.

Georgia’s second game of the season is a home contest against Western Kentucky on Sept. 12. Kickoff for that game is set for 12:45 p.m. ET, with SEC Network broadcasting the game.

The Bulldogs open SEC play on the road against Arkansas on Sept. 19. That game is set for a Noon ET start with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia should be one of the top teams in the country this coming season, as the Bulldogs bring back a number of key contributors from the 2025 team. Georgia went 12-2 last season and won the SEC. The Bulldogs did lose their first game of the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns this season, as he looks to build upon what was a strong first season as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Bulldogs have a number of marquee games on the schedule, as they face three teams who participated in the 2025 College Football Playoff field. Georgia hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 26, travels to Alabama on Oct. 10 and visits Ole Miss on Nov. 7.

Those game times will be announced either 13 days before kickoff or six days prior, should the SEC elect to use that option. ESPN and its family of networks hold the broadcasting rights for the SEC.

One new wrinkle with Georgia’s schedule this season is that the league will move to a nine-game conference slate. Georgia’s only nonconference games come against Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs play the Yellow Jackets in Athens on Nov. 28.

“It’s going to be very interesting to look back this time next year of what the nine-game did because there’s so many people that believe your strength of schedule and all the numbers,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at SEC spring meetings on Tuesday. “Well you can play yourself into the playoffs, you’ve got another opportunity to play a great team.”

The SEC did announce on Tuesday that it would have the penultimate week of the season be all conference games. Traditionally, schools have scheduled FCS of group of 5 games that weekend. Last year, Georgia played Charlotte the week before Georgia Tech.

This season, the Bulldogs visit South Carolina before hosting the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia football-Tennessee State game time, TV Network for Week 1

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Network: SEC Network+

Location: Athens, Georgia

Date: Sept. 5

Georgia football-Western Kentucky game time, TV Network for Week 2

Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV Network: SEC Network

Location: Athens, Georgia

Date: Sept. 12

Georgia football-Arkansas game time, TV Network for Week 3

Game time: Noon

TV Network: ABC

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Date: Sept. 19