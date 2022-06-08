WATCH: Goldberg stops by Georgia football facility, cuts the perfect recruiting promo

Given his time as a wrestling hall of famer, Bill Goldberg knows how to cut a wrestling promo or two. And the former Georgia Bulldog did just that in his recent stop at Georgia.

Goldberg, who played for Georgia in the 80′s before enjoying a brief NFL career, is best known for his days in the wrestling ring. While stopping by Georgia’s newly refurbished weight room, Goldberg delivered a message to any prospective recruits.

“If you want to go to the best school on the planet, best facilities, best coaches, best atmosphere and by far the best campus, you’re next,” Goldberg said. “Come to the University of Georgia.”