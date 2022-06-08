WATCH: Goldberg stops by Georgia football facility, cuts the perfect recruiting promo
Given his time as a wrestling hall of famer, Bill Goldberg knows how to cut a wrestling promo or two. And the former Georgia Bulldog did just that in his recent stop at Georgia.
Goldberg, who played for Georgia in the 80′s before enjoying a brief NFL career, is best known for his days in the wrestling ring. While stopping by Georgia’s newly refurbished weight room, Goldberg delivered a message to any prospective recruits.
“If you want to go to the best school on the planet, best facilities, best coaches, best atmosphere and by far the best campus, you’re next,” Goldberg said. “Come to the University of Georgia.”
Georgia has put a lot of money into its football facilities, including putting the finishing touches on an $80 million football facility. Among the many new upgrades was a new state of the art weight room as the Bulldogs continue to compete for championships.
In addition to it being a critical time for the strength and conditioning program, it’s a key time in the recruiting calendar. Georgia had 13 official visitors on campus last weekend, including 5-star quarterback Arch Manning. The facilities are a key part of every visit, whether it be the weight room or Georgia’s many other top of the line amenities.
The Bulldogs are expected to have another elite group of prospects in town this weekend. Georgia has eight commitments in its 2023 recruiting class and signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
