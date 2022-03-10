Georgia football-JT Daniels-transfer destinations
December 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida - Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels warms-up before their game against the Michigan Wolverine during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Transfer destinations emerge for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels

Daniels announced he would be transferring in January, after spending two seasons with the Bulldogs. He originally transferred in prior to the 2020 season from USC. He started seven games for the Bulldogs across two seasons while throwing for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Of the eight players who entered the transfer portal from Georgia after the end of the 2021 season, Daniels is the only one who has not yet found a new home. The most high-profile of those transfers was wide receiver Jermaine Burton, as he is now at Alabama. Of the eight transfers, five of them ended up at SEC schools.

As Thamel mentions, Daniels is expected to graduate this spring and will then transfer to his new destination. Georgia will still have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

Bennett took over the starting job from Daniels while the latter battled multiple injuries during the 2021 season. He announced in January he would return for a sixth season of eligibility. Beck and Vandagriff are expected to battle for the No. 2 quarterback job this spring. Stockton just arrived on campus as a 2022 early enrollee.

Even with the eight players transferring out of the program in January, Georgia can expect to see more transfer portal movement following spring practice. Players have until May 1 to land at a new school and thus be eligble for the ensuing season. As the numbers unofficially stand right now, Georgia could see as many as 10 players transfer out of the program following spring practice.

The Bulldogs begin spring practice next Tuesday and will conclude with the spring game on April 16. Georgia will have a total of 15 practices over the course of the month.

