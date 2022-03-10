Transfer destinations emerge for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels

Daniels announced he would be transferring in January, after spending two seasons with the Bulldogs. He originally transferred in prior to the 2020 season from USC. He started seven games for the Bulldogs across two seasons while throwing for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Of the eight players who entered the transfer portal from Georgia after the end of the 2021 season, Daniels is the only one who has not yet found a new home. The most high-profile of those transfers was wide receiver Jermaine Burton, as he is now at Alabama. Of the eight transfers, five of them ended up at SEC schools.

As Thamel mentions, Daniels is expected to graduate this spring and will then transfer to his new destination. Georgia will still have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.