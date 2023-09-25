ATHENS — When Georgia welcomes Kentucky to Athens on Oct. 7, it could be a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Bulldogs, Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are the lone three unbeaten teams in the league at this point.

Georgia’s game against the Wildcats is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET start, with ESPN broadcasting the game. The contest against Kentucky will be Georgia’s next home game.

If Georgia and Kentucky are to be unbeaten when they meet, both teams will have to win this weekend. Kentucky hosts Florida in what will be the Wildcats’ first true test of the season. Kentucky’s wins to this point have come against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs meanwhile go on the road for the first time this season to take on Auburn. Georgia has won each of its first four games by double-digits but the Bulldogs know going on the road will be a different test.

“I would not want to drop it up that way. I really believe in playing at a neutral site or getting a road game but there’s not a lot of control I have over that either,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It will be one hell of an environment. They do an incredible job with their fan base.”

The Georgia game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS broadcasting the game. Kentucky’s game against Florida is set for a 12 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Smart is 7-0 against Kentucky as the Georgia head coach but the Wildcats have found ways to play Georgia tough in recent seasons. Last season, the Bulldogs came away with a 16-6 road win over the Wildcats. Kenny McIntosh ran for 143 yards in the win while Smael Mondon had a team-high 11 tackles.

Kentucky has a strong group of receivers led by Dane Key, Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson. Devin Leary is Kentucky’s quarterback. In recent years, strong wide receiver play and veteran quarterback play have been key ingredients to beating Georgia.

This will be Georgia’s third SEC game of the season. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play, with Georgia beating South Carolina 24-14 earlier in the season. The Bulldogs beat UAB 49-21 this past weekend.

Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV Network for Week 6 game

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Location: Athens, Ga.,

Date: Oct. 7