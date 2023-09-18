ATHENS — Georgia has long known its first road game of the 2023 season will come against the rival Auburn Tigers.

Now it is aware of when the game will start. CBS will broadcast the game, with it starting at 3:30 p.m. ET time.

Through the first three games of the regular season, both Georgia and Auburn are undefeated. Auburn will start conference play this week with a trip to Texas A&M.

Georgia meanwhile is coming off a 24-14 home win over South Carolina. While the Bulldogs outscored South Carolina 21-0 in the second half, the first 30 minutes were worrying enough for Kirby Smart to know that this team has things to fix.

“There’s lots we can talk about at being better. Lots,” Smart said. “Starting fast, starting better, what’s causing it, why are we doing it? The world has questions on all these things, but I found out a lot more about my team today than I did any other day this year.

“I’m thrilled that when I came in the locker room, they were committed to each other talking about what we have to do better. Offense was over here, defense was over there, nobody was bickering. We were in complete control, calm amongst the storm.”

These two teams have met 127 times, as the rivalry is dubbed The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. It will be the first time these two have met in the month of September.

Georgia won last year’s game in Athens 42-10. This will be the first time Auburn enters the game with Hugh Freeze as the team’s head coach. Freeze is 1-0 against Smart all-time, as he was the head coach at Ole Miss in 2016 when the Rebels beat Georgia 45-14. That was Smart’s first season at Georgia.

When the two sides played in Auburn in the 2021 season, Georgia won 34-10. Current Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was Auburn’s offensive coordinator at the time.

The Bulldogs are riding a 20-game winning streak at the moment and will have a chance to extend it this week against UAB this weekend.

Georgia’s game this weekend is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. ESPN2 will broadcast that game.

Georgia football-Auburn game time, TV Network for Week 5 game

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: CB

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Date: Sept. 30