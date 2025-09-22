The SEC announced the game times and television networks for the Week 6 slate of games on Monday.

Georgia is set to play Kentucky at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Georgia has won 15 consecutive games against Kentucky, with the Wildcats’ last win coming back in 2009. Kirby Smart is 8-0 against Kentucky. The matchup between Kentucky and Georgia will pit the two longest-tenured SEC coaches against each other. Mark Stoops is in his 13th season at Kentucky, while Smart is in his 10th at Georgia.

Georgia is 3-0 to start the 2025 season. The Bulldogs have a big game this coming week against Alabama. The Crimson Tide enters the contest with a 2-1 record.

Kentucky and Georgia were both off this past week. The Wildcats visit South Carolina, with the game set for a 7:45 p.m. ET start.

Georgia did spend some of its off week preparing for Kentucky, before shifting to Alabama later in the week.

“Yeah, our off-week strategy has always been to look at opponents furthest away first and back into the team that’s most recent,” Smart said. “So we work on everybody that we would play before the next bye week. In terms of coaches, we may not work on the players, we don’t have enough time. We work on ourselves on the field and the coaches work on every team we have upcoming.”

Georgia beat Kentucky 13-12 last season, with the game being played in Lexington, Kentucky. The Bulldogs beat Kentucky 51-13 when the game was last played in Athens in 2023.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Date: Oct. 4

Location: Athens, Georgia