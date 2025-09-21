There was not much movement at the top of this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings, as the only top 10 to lose was Illinois, who fell to a ranked Indiana team.

Georgia was off, keeping the Bulldogs at No. 5 in this week’s poll.

Their next opponent also had the week off, as No. 17 Alabama prepares to visit Sanford Stadium.

Alabama has dominated its matchups against Georgia of late, as the Bulldogs have lost nine of the last 10 games against Alabama. Most of those came when Nick Saban ran Alabama, but Kalen DeBoer did beat the Bulldogs last season when Georgia visited Alabama. The Crimson Tide came away with a 41-34 win, with wide receiver Ryan Williams scoring the game-deciding touchdown.

The key difference with this year’s game is that it will be played at home for Georgia. Only two of those 10 games against the Crimson Tide were at home for Georgia. The Bulldogs however lost both of those contests.

This will be the first time since 2015 that Alabama visits Athens. It’s a game that Georgia players understand they have to come out and play well in.

“I would say whenever we’re facing pretty much any opponent, just coming in with the right mindset and just executing our plays,” offensive lineman Micah Morris said. “Sometimes things just don’t work out the way that we want it to, but we’ve just got to understand that this game, you’re not going to win every game. All we can do is just put our best foot forward every game we go out there.”

This will be Georgia’s first marquee home game of the season, with the Bulldogs opening the 2025 season against Marshall and Austin Peay. After Alabama, the Bulldogs have home games against Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 10 Texas and Charlotte on the schedule.

Georgia’s game against Alabama will be one of three top 15 matchups in college football this week, with Oregon visiting Penn State and LSU traveling to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss.

Georgia was ranked No. 3 in this Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Saturday’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 5 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5