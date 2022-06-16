WATCH: Georgia football highlights 2022 team leadership: ‘For the guys behind us, we gotta be a better example’

Georgia has plenty of talent to replace off its 2021 title team. But that actually might not be the biggest concern for Georgia coach Kirby Smart in terms of re-stocking last year’s team. Georgia has plenty of talented players back once again, as the Bulldogs have been one of the better-recruiting programs in recent years. Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are all poised to build off what they did a season ago. The more difficult challenge for those players and several others will be how they go about replacing the leadership void left by the likes of Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine and Jamaree Salyer. The institutional knowledge those players possessed proved to be invaluable.

It’s why Smart at one point was legitimately worried about the team’s leadership heading into spring practice. “There was some really good accountability in terms of holding each other accountable this spring that I was shocked by, that I was like, man, there’s going to be a void in leadership, how can we create leadership opportunities, and from the day one they were pushing each other, they were cheering each other on the sideline,” Smart said after G-Day. Smart certainly felt more comfortable with his group after seeing how they handled this spring. Still, the Georgia head coach is taking measures to ensure this is a tight-knit, mentally connected team. Connection was one of the major buzzwords for the Bulldogs last season.