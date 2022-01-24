Lovasea Carroll announces he too will be transferring to SEC opponent on Georgia’s 2022 schedule

Carroll signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2021 signing class. He is the first player from said class to transfer out of the program.

Georgia and South Carolina play each other on Sept. 17 in Columbia, S.C., next season. Georgia will also face Jalen Kimber and Justin Robinson, with the former playing for Florida and the latter suiting up for Mississippi State.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation