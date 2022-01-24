Lovasea Carroll announces he too will be transferring to SEC opponent on Georgia’s 2022 schedule
Carroll signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2021 signing class. He is the first player from said class to transfer out of the program.
Georgia and South Carolina play each other on Sept. 17 in Columbia, S.C., next season. Georgia will also face Jalen Kimber and Justin Robinson, with the former playing for Florida and the latter suiting up for Mississippi State.
*More details will be added to this story as it develops
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- National media weighs in on Jermaine Burton transfer from Georgia to Alabama: ‘Interesting’
- Former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini announces transfer to SEC program
- Georgia football 2022 schedule: Way-too-early ranking of Bulldogs’ opponents
- WATCH: Terrence Edwards shares thoughts on Jermaine Burton, Arik Gilbert and Georgia wide receivers coach opening
- Of course there’s no quit in Stetson Bennett, zero controversy surrounding return to Georgia
- Amazing Georgia football CFP Championship team records, Jordan Davis cements place in history
- Georgia football: Jalen Carter leads Top 5 most valuable returning players on offense, defense