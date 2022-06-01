How Georgia football mid-year enrollees can help the 2022 team

Now the real work begins for these freshmen. And recent history us tells this group — which has multiple 5-star prospects to go along with four other top-150 prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle — will have to hit the ground sprinting if it is going to make an impact early on in their careers. Last season saw true freshmen Brock Bowers and AD Mitchell emerge as key contributors for Georgia, with both players catching touchdowns in the national championship game. But unlike those who arrived this week, they each had the benefit of going through spring practice. The 2021 signing class had only four players who were not early enrollees. While Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kamari Lassiter were able to impress teammates quickly and positioned themselves to start entering this year, neither started a game for Georgia last season. Their biggest impacts came on special teams and in mop-up duty.

It speaks to the talent level on Georgia's team that players such as Marvin Jones Jr. and Jaheim Singletary, who were both 5-star recruits during the recruiting process, aren't expected to come in and contribute immediately. Two of the most intriguing talents will play at the outside linebacker position in Jones and 4-star signee Darris Smith. But with Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, MJ Sherman and Chaz Chambliss all back for Georgia, reps will have to be earned for the youngsters in the room. At cornerback, wide receiver and running back, Georgia gets some much-needed depth that finally gives it enough healthy bodies at the respective positions. Singletary is one of three cornerbacks joining the team, along with Jaheim Singletary and Marcus Washington Jr. Georgia had only four scholarship cornerbacks on the roster during spring practice, with one of them being fellow 2022 signee Daylen Everette.