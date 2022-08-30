Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’

It’s natural to want to compare freshman defensive end Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. They were both 5-star prospects coming out of high school, with Williams actually being the higher-ranked player between the two. They play the same position and both have extremely long arms. Walker was a little more chiseled and filled out to this point in his respective career, but Williams is ahead in the developmental curve as he went through spring practice. Walker did not prior to arriving in 2019. “Mykel is Travon Walker Jr. right now. He’s a freak,” Georgia tight end Ryland Goede said on his recent podcast Real Talk. “I have to block him every day. He’s not 17 or 18.”

This is where it's worth mentioning that the Walker we saw in 2019 was not the same one that went first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a freshman, Walker had 2.5 sacks and largely played on Georgia's kickoff team. He did of course have the game-clinching sack against Auburn, but that game was played in November. The Bulldogs open with No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Williams is far from the only 2022 signee that has positioned himself to make an impact this season with Georgia. Dillon Bell, Oscar Delp and Malaki Starks all had strong efforts in fall camp. For as much praise though as William's athletic gifts have gotten to this point, it is his intangibles that have routinely impressed Kirby Smart.