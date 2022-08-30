Mykel Williams-Travon Walker comparisons aren’t slowing down entering 2022 season: ‘He’s a freak’
It’s natural to want to compare freshman defensive end Mykel Williams to Travon Walker. They were both 5-star prospects coming out of high school, with Williams actually being the higher-ranked player between the two.
They play the same position and both have extremely long arms. Walker was a little more chiseled and filled out to this point in his respective career, but Williams is ahead in the developmental curve as he went through spring practice. Walker did not prior to arriving in 2019.
“Mykel is Travon Walker Jr. right now. He’s a freak,” Georgia tight end Ryland Goede said on his recent podcast Real Talk. “I have to block him every day. He’s not 17 or 18.”
This is where it’s worth mentioning that the Walker we saw in 2019 was not the same one that went first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a freshman, Walker had 2.5 sacks and largely played on Georgia’s kickoff team. He did of course have the game-clinching sack against Auburn, but that game was played in November. The Bulldogs open with No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.
Williams is far from the only 2022 signee that has positioned himself to make an impact this season with Georgia. Dillon Bell, Oscar Delp and Malaki Starks all had strong efforts in fall camp. For as much praise though as William’s athletic gifts have gotten to this point, it is his intangibles that have routinely impressed Kirby Smart.
“I think since he got here he’s been a nontraditional freshmen,” Kirby Smart said. “He’s never been really impacted by accolades, hype, even intimidation by being here in terms of drills and knowing what to do. He’s fit in really naturally.”
Smart attributed Williams’ proximity to Georgia as a big reason why he’s been able to handle the intensity of practice. Williams is from Columbus, Ga., an area Georgia has had a lot of success in traditionally in terms of landing players. It helps that running backs coach Dell McGee is also a Columbus native and coached in the area as well.
This time last season, Williams was pledged to go to USC. Fortunately for Georgia that ultimately changed as he flipped his commitment in October. He’ll have a shot at early playing time this year, in part because of the massive hole left by Walker. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is expected to start at the position for the Bulldogs, with Tramel Walthour playing major snaps as well.
Georgia though rotates heavily on its defensive line, which should open up the door for Williams. It’s also worth remembering that at this point last season, Walker had yet to start a game for the Bulldogs, as he was behind Malik Herring for the first two seasons of his career.
Walker had a rapid ascent to the No. 1 overall pick. Williams is still a long, long way from that being a reality, even if his arms might be long enough to one day reach it. But the freshman defensive lineman has continued to improve at a more linear rate than that of Walker.
Which should bode very well for the young defensive lineman.
“He’s not had up and downs and lack of effort and tired and not understanding,” Smart said. “He takes really good care of his body. He’s very intelligent. He learns the system well and he plays really hard. Those are attributes that help true freshmen get on the field.”
