ESPN lays out the 3 breaks Georgia needs to win a national championship in 2021

Georgia enters the 2021 season with one of the most talented teams on paper. The Bulldogs bring back a majority of their offense from last season and have a number of former top recruits ready to fill some of the holes they do have. Still, if Georgia is going to achieve its ultimate goal of winning a national championship in the 2021 season it is going to need some things to go its way. Not just the bounces of a ball in some games but positions where there are legitimate questions. ESPN’s Bill Connelly laid out specifically what three of those areas in a story taking a look at what title contenders need to go right in the 2021 season: If ... late-year JT Daniels is full-year JT Daniels.

If ... the receivers handle a change in weight class

If ... a renovated secondary holds up

Daniels started the final four games of the 2020 season and helped reinvigorate the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs went 4-0 in Daniels’ starts, while averaging 104 yards more per game and scoring eight points more per contest with Daniels under center. Now Daniels will get a full offseason to work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the many talented pieces on Georgia’s offense. He continued to play well this spring, capping it off with a 324-yard, three-touchdown performance in the spring game. Georgia did suffer some attrition at the wide receiver position, as star George Pickens suffered a torn ACL. He’s led Georgia in every statistical receiving category over the past two seasons and was primed for a monster season with Daniels at quarterback.