ESPN lays out the 3 breaks Georgia needs to win a national championship in 2021
Georgia enters the 2021 season with one of the most talented teams on paper. The Bulldogs bring back a majority of their offense from last season and have a number of former top recruits ready to fill some of the holes they do have.
Still, if Georgia is going to achieve its ultimate goal of winning a national championship in the 2021 season it is going to need some things to go its way. Not just the bounces of a ball in some games but positions where there are legitimate questions.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly laid out specifically what three of those areas in a story taking a look at what title contenders need to go right in the 2021 season:
- If ... late-year JT Daniels is full-year JT Daniels.
- If ... the receivers handle a change in weight class
- If ... a renovated secondary holds up
Daniels started the final four games of the 2020 season and helped reinvigorate the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs went 4-0 in Daniels’ starts, while averaging 104 yards more per game and scoring eight points more per contest with Daniels under center.
Now Daniels will get a full offseason to work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the many talented pieces on Georgia’s offense. He continued to play well this spring, capping it off with a 324-yard, three-touchdown performance in the spring game.
Georgia did suffer some attrition at the wide receiver position, as star George Pickens suffered a torn ACL. He’s led Georgia in every statistical receiving category over the past two seasons and was primed for a monster season with Daniels at quarterback.
To help the group, Georgia dipped at least twice into the transfer portal as it brought in Tykee Smith from West Virginia and Derion Kendrick from Clemson. The latter was an All-ACC cornerback, while the former was named a First Team PFF All-American.
The Bulldogs are also waiting to see the status of Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage. Georgia has a new defensive backs coach in Jahmile Addae, who will look to get the most out of former blue-chip recruits in Kelee Ringo, Jalen Kimber and Nyland Green.
Related: Georgia still needs young defensive backs to play significant roles in 2021 season
As for Georgia’s schedule, they open up against another title contender in the Clemson Tigers. Dabo Swinney’s team also found itself on Connelly’s list, similarly having three what-ifs. After the Tigers, the only other team to appear on the list was the Florida Gators.
Georgia opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte against the aforementioned Tigers. That will be our first chance to see about Daniels, the wide receiver position and the defensive secondary.
