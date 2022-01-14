These 14 key statistics explain why Georgia football beat Alabama
The Georgia football program is once again back on top of the sport after Monday’s 33-18 win over Alabama.
It had been 41 years since the Bulldogs last won a national championship, with Georgia’s last title coming in 1980.
Georgia got a number of stellar performances on Monday, beyond just offensive and defensive MVPs Stetson Bennett and Lewis Cine. Some of those can be quantified by numbers, which we attempt to do so below.
79: That is how long Kelee Ringo’s game-clinching pick-6 was, making it the longest pick-6 in the brief history of the College Football Playoff. The play, known as the Chip-6, instantly becomes one of the most iconic plays in Georgia football history.
“That was a heck of a play,” defensive end Travon Walker said. “There was a lot of people that doubted him and had a lot to say about him. Also, he’s just a young player. He’s grew up a lot, and he showed up in a big time game when he really needed to and closed out things.”