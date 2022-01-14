These 14 key statistics explain why Georgia football beat Alabama

The Georgia football program is once again back on top of the sport after Monday’s 33-18 win over Alabama.

It had been 41 years since the Bulldogs last won a national championship, with Georgia’s last title coming in 1980.

Georgia got a number of stellar performances on Monday, beyond just offensive and defensive MVPs Stetson Bennett and Lewis Cine. Some of those can be quantified by numbers, which we attempt to do so below.