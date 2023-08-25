ATHENS — For some, the college football season begins this weekend. Notre Dame takes on Navy in Dublin, Ireland while USC and Heisman winner Caleb Williams take on San Jose State.
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will have to wait a week to take the field against UT-Martin.
Expectations are high for the Bulldogs entering the 2023 season. Georgia has won back-to-back national championships and is aiming to be the first team since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in both polls and brings back a number of contributors from last season’s team. Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran returning are a big reason many see Georgia as a potential playoff team in 2023.