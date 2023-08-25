But this team isn’t without its flat or doubters. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic sees another strong season for Georgia but he doesn’t see the Bulldogs winning it all. That belongs to Michigan, the other team to make the last two College Football Playoffs.

“I get that Georgia is still loaded, and people I trust inside that program believe their defense actually will be better this year, but I do think they’ll really miss Stetson Bennett’s wheels at some point this season. In a tough spot, I’ll say that’ll be the difference,” Feldman wrote.

Taking over for Bennett will be Carson Beck. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart named him the starter this past week. Beck doesn’t have the mobility that Bennett did — he ran for 10 touchdowns last season — but Smart praised the junior’s mastery of the offense.

Beck is in his fourth year at Georgia, though he’ll be making his first career start against UT-Martin.

“As hard as it was and as hard as it can be to be the backup but still prepare like you’re the starter, like you’re going to go out there, it’s something I tried to do week in and week out no matter the opponent,” Beck said. “My mental is already kind of set, so I know what that looks like to prepare as a starter even though I haven’t obviously started yet.”