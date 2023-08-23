It’s a pure coincidence that Beck chopped off his mane, as Bennett would often do before Georgia’s biggest games last season, as he takes over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Smart told Beck he’d won the job following Georgia’s first scrimmage this fall. Beck recounted that the conversation was very brief and to the point.

But that doesn’t detract from the fact that this moment was a long time coming for Beck. Consider he’s the only blue-chip quarterback prospect in his 2020 recruiting class who has not either started a game or transferred elsewhere.

“It means a lot. I’ve put in a lot of time, work, effort,” Beck said. “I’ve been grinding the past four years and to finally see that come into fruition and pay off, it’s a really exciting time.”

Teammates and Smart have seen that work up close. Beck’s former roommate Warren Brinson recalls noticing a shift in Beck following Georgia’s first national championship.

“We were out and he looked at me and said ‘I want my own.’ And I said, ‘What you mean’ and he said ‘I want my own national championship,’” Brinson said. “And from that point on, Carson is the first quarterback in and the last quarterback out. And it’s been like that since his sophomore year. He has a different car now but he had a white Ford. And when I’m leaving, his white Ford is still there.”