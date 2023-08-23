clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
It’s a pure coincidence that Beck chopped off his mane, as Bennett would often do before Georgia’s biggest games last season, as he takes over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Smart told Beck he’d won the job following Georgia’s first scrimmage this fall. Beck recounted that the conversation was very brief and to the point.

But that doesn’t detract from the fact that this moment was a long time coming for Beck. Consider he’s the only blue-chip quarterback prospect in his 2020 recruiting class who has not either started a game or transferred elsewhere.

“It means a lot. I’ve put in a lot of time, work, effort,” Beck said. “I’ve been grinding the past four years and to finally see that come into fruition and pay off, it’s a really exciting time.”

Teammates and Smart have seen that work up close. Beck’s former roommate Warren Brinson recalls noticing a shift in Beck following Georgia’s first national championship.

“We were out and he looked at me and said ‘I want my own.’ And I said, ‘What you mean’ and he said ‘I want my own national championship,’” Brinson said. “And from that point on, Carson is the first quarterback in and the last quarterback out. And it’s been like that since his sophomore year. He has a different car now but he had a white Ford. And when I’m leaving, his white Ford is still there.”

The fourth-year quarterback will be walking into that this season. And unlike Bennett, who started games at Georgia across three seasons, Beck last started a game during fall of 2019. James Coley was still Georgia’s offensive coordinator at that point in time and it will have been 1,394 days between Beck’s final high school start and his first college start.

“He got it the worst at quarterback. A lot of people really hated on him a lot,” Beck said. “You can see that all over the internet. He just maintained and kept his head down, kept going. I’d say that’s the biggest thing I learned from him. You just have to do you, be you and honestly, it doesn’t really matter about the noise going on around you as long as you control your actions and effort towards the game.”

Beck is ready for the hate. For opposing defenses to hunt him down. Sic the dogs on him. He’s ready for the opportunity in front of him.

He knows he’s earned it, through both his patience and his growth in the Georgia system. Now he’s eager to go out and try and win his own national championship.

Beck got a taste of it as Bennett’s backup, but also as a junior at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. That year, he led his team to a state title.

He’s hoping to do the same for Georgia this fall. Only instead of being the starting quarterback for the best high school team in Florida, he wants to lead the best college football team in the country.

“That’s an amazing feeling. I haven’t done that in a long time,” Beck said. “Hopefully, I can replicate that but that’s kind of what that means. There’s a difference between being a part of one and winning your own.”

Carson Beck shares how Kirby Smart told him he’d be the starting quarterback

