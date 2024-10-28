ATHENS — Georgia now has a game time and TV Network for what will be its final road game of the 2024 season.

The No. 2 Bulldogs take on the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 9. The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET, with ABC broadcasting the game.

This will be the fourth time this season that Georgia will have played on the road. All three previous games have come against SEC foes.

Georgia was able to beat Kentucky and Texas but fell to Alabama earlier in the season. That is Georgia’s only loss to this point in the season.

This Georgia team knows very well how difficult winning on the road is.

“Sometimes playing on the road is fun,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “Just seeing the opposing fans, they come out and boo you and stuff like that. It’s just a nice environment, especially in Texas. That was a real good statement win.”

By the time Georgia and Ole Miss play, the Bulldogs will have also played two games at neutral venues. This Georgia team will be well-versed in playing games away from home.

Georgia did play Ole Miss last season in Athens, with the Bulldogs stomping the Rebels 52-17. Ole Miss has not had the season it hoped for, as it is 6-2. The Rebels did get a 26-14 home win over Oklahoma this past weekend, but Ole Miss has losses to LSU and Kentucky on its resume already. For a team with College Football Playoff aspirations, it makes that game against Georgia all the more important.

Both teams have games prior to the Nov. 9 tilt, as Georgia takes on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., while Ole Miss visits the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Georgia was off this past week but has three consecutive SEC games to round out conference play. After playing Ole Miss, Georgia returns home to face Tennessee.

Georgia’s game this week against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network for Week 11

Game time: 3:30

TV Network: ABC

Date: Nov. 9

Location: Oxford, Miss.,