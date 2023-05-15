How May became one the most important months in building the Georgia football machine

While there’s not a lot going on at the moment when it comes to on-field football activities for Georgia, that is not the case when it comes to Georgia recruiting. Coaches have been on the road crisscrossing the country for Georgia as the Bulldogs try and land some of the top prospects in the country. While head coach Kirby Smart can’t visit with prospects at this time, per the recruiting calendar, it’s one of the key times when coaches can get to see prospects while also talking face-to-face to those around them. When speaking about Georgia’s recent NFL draft success, Smart highlighted just how valuable this time is in terms of building up the Georgia football program.

"Our coaches are on the road right now," Smart said prior to the NFL draft. "We want to talk to everyone in the high school program, from the custodian to the principal to the counselor. What are they really like? And then we want to get them on our campus. We'd like to see them work out. We feel like we make less mistakes when we watch kids and believe you evaluation. When you make an evaluation, trust it and believe it." This upcoming weekend and the one following Memorial Day Weekend will be massive in terms of on-campus visitors. But that will become a much bigger part of the equation during the month of June. And at that point, Smart will be able to get in front of recruits again, be it in workouts or on visits.