Georgia and Florida State appear to be honoring their word in that they will end up playing each other.

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, Florida State athletic director Mike Alford has said Georgia and Florida State will play at a neutral site game in 2028.

While Georgia has not yet commented on the news, Alford also revealed that there are seven possible neutral venues they are eyeing for the game.

Those venues are Atlanta, Nashville, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Charlotte and New Orleans.

With the exception of Orlando, Georgia has some history — or a future game — with all of the possible venues.

Below, we rank the possible venues from Georgia’s perspective as to where the game could be played.

Georgia-Florida State possible neutral site games