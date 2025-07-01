clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

After monster June, Georgia football recruiting class ‘might get only …
Georgia was able to keep things rolling on the recruiting trail on Monday when it added commitments from 2026 prospects PJ Dean and Preston Carey, as well as 2027 prospect …
Connor Riley
Asa Newell: Atlanta selection viewed as ‘the perfect prospect/team match’
Like many Georgia students do after their time in Athens has come to a close, Asa Newell will be making the trip over to Atlanta to begin his professional career.
Connor Riley
Georgia defense needs to ‘buckle down’ in 2025 per CBS Sports analyst
The Georgia Bulldogs will have a new starting quarterback in 2025, with Gunner Stockton widely viewed as the favorite for the job.
Connor Riley
What social media had to say after Georgia football adds Khamari Brooks, …
For the second consecutive day, the Georgia Bulldogs added a blue-chip defender to their 2026 recruiting class.
Connor Riley
CBS Sports identifies which Georgia player will ‘make or break’ its …
Even for a Georgia team that will enter the season as one of the top 10 teams, it still has a handful of questions.
Connor Riley
BREAKING: 4-star DL Preston Carey commits to Georgia football

Jeff Sentell
Georgia recruiting class leans heavily on the idea of brotherhood …

Connor Riley
House settlement stipulations arrive: What to expect in new …

Mike Griffith
BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Donte Wright has committed to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia recruiting run another example of why recruiting is never an …

Connor Riley
