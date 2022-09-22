Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium

ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens.

Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Bulldogs’ first two home games of the season have been played at 4 p.m. and noon, the latter of which will take place this Saturday against Kent State. It’s no secret that a noon environment is nowhere near the same as a night kickoff.