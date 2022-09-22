Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens.
Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
The Bulldogs’ first two home games of the season have been played at 4 p.m. and noon, the latter of which will take place this Saturday against Kent State. It’s no secret that a noon environment is nowhere near the same as a night kickoff.
It also doubled as a massive recruiting weekend for Georgia. Logistically, it’s a lot easier to arrive in time for a night game. It also usually means there is a bigger game on display, one recruits want to be in town for.
Darnell Washington was one of those recruits in town for that 2019 game against the Fighting Irish. At the time, he was still an uncommitted recruit, weighing offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Miami.
Seeing Sanford Stadium under the lights helped crystalize things for the 5-star tight end.
As for the task at hand, Georgia will take on Kent State at 12 p.m. ET this Saturday. It will be a home game for the Bulldogs, one that Kirby Smart and the players will be eager to play in.
