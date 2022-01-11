‘This group made it right:’ Georgia seniors’ sacrifices lead to national championship

INDIANAPOLIS — James Cook and Zamir White split carries throughout their entire career. Jordan Davis ceded pass-rushing snaps to the younger Jalen Carter. Jamaree Salyer had to move from left tackle to right guard during the national championship game. All four players elected to come back to Georgia for the 2021 season, bypassing the NFL draft. They all likely would’ve been picked last season. Instead, the group, along with a number of other veteran players on the Georgia team elected to come back to Georgia to try and leave their mark, temporarily passing on an NFL paycheck. Those sacrifices were validated on Monday night with a 33-18 victory over Alabama. The win gave Georgia its first national championship since 1980.

But not on Monday. Not when Cook ripped off a 67-yard that helped flip the game. Or when White powered into the endzone for Georgia’s first touchdown. Or when Stetson Bennett threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns to power Georgia to a win. “We came back for a purpose, and, I mean, we worked hard as older guys. We led the right way,” Cook said. “Just the whole off-season was special, how we connected, like the reason why we’re here today talking to you guys. I mean, we just came together as brothers and got the job done.” Georgia players could tell pretty early on this team was going to be special, with the early morning team runs in Sanford Stadium or skull sessions. Smart often said this year it was his most connected team.