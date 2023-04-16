What social media is saying about Georgia following 2023 G-Day game

ATHENS — As is usually the case, G-Day gave Georgia fans and national media pundits plenty to talk about. Such is life for the two-time defending champions.

The biggest news of Saturday’s spring game did not have to do with the quarterback battle. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced he would be entering the transfer portal, doing so just hours before Georgia took the field.

Alexander was the No. 50 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class. He was expected to help replace Jalen Carter, who is likely to be a top-10 pick in this month’s NFL draft. Alexander flashed some serious promise last season, finishing with 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. His best game came in the national championship win over TCU.