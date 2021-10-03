‘UGA is in a different class’: Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Arkansas

Georgia demonstrated the difference on Saturday between a good team and a great team. The Arkansas Razorbacks came into Sanford Stadium as the No. 8 ranked team in the country. They had beaten Texas and Texas A&M already and were looking to pick up another marquee victory. Those hopes were dashed before the first quarter had even ended. Georgia (5-0, 3-0) raced out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 15 minutes. The Bulldogs leaned on their defense and running game to stroll to a 37-0 victory. Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country, is still yet to trail this season.

Its defense is a big reason why that has been the case. The Bulldogs held Arkansas to 162 yards of total offense, with 60 of those coming on the final drive against Georgia’s back-ups. In the past two games, Georgia forced 16 3-and-outs. The Bulldogs didn’t generate a defensive turnover on Saturday, yet they still notched 4 sacks and a second-straight shutout. The last time that happened against SEC opponents was in 1980. “All we told our defense all week is you ain’t played nobody,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They went out there and played, I don’t know what they were, 26th, 30th, I don’t know. I know they beat two good football teams and they went out and they shut those guys down. We’re going to tell them next week that they ain’t played nobody. We’re going to keep preaching to get better and grow.” Georgia’s defense had been slightly motivated by a tweet sent by Arkansas running back Trelon Smith. The Arkansas running back was held to just 4 yards on Saturday.