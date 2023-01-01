What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia fans could not have gotten a better start to 2023. Literally. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal hit the ground seconds after midnight.

Georgia took a knee shortly after and the Bulldogs celebrated an improbable 42-41 win over Ohio State. It twice came back from 14-point deficits, including in the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

“We talked at halftime about some games that we have been in this year that we’ve been behind in, including the Missouri game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I had no doubt that our team would come out fighting. We didn’t play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State. I have a lot of respect for them and a lot of these players that are on this podium with me and the guys in the locker room.”