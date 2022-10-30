Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-Tennessee-perfect
October 29, 2022 Jacksonville, Fla. - Georgia's tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA college football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia football ready to take on unbeaten Tennessee: ‘They have perfect storm’

@Kconnorriley
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Larry Munson famously said after the 1980 win over Florida that some property was going to be destroyed.

After Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday though, Georgia doesn’t have the time to destroy anything. That’s because a massive game against Tennessee looms next Saturday.

“We’ll definitely enjoy this one a little bit tonight,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “We’ll flip the page tomorrow and come in and work. Watch film, be a better football team and get ready for them.”

Jamon Dumas-Johnson though did not share the same enthusiasm to start gassing up the matchup. He’ll start focusing on the Volunteers on Monday.

“Nah, we don’t do that,” Dumas-Johnson said. “When the week starts, that’s when we focus on them.”

The Georgia defense will have its hands full against an extremely potent Tennessee offense. The Bulldogs did bring back defensive tackle Jalen Carter this past week, though it saw star edge rusher Nolan Smith exit the game with a shoulder injury.

Kirby Smart wasn’t too sure of Smith’s status when speaking after the win. What he does know is that game-planning for the space and pace offense the Volunteers run will be incredibly difficult.

“I think every defensive coordinator across college football is trying to figure that out. We’re all searching,” Smart said on simulating Tennessee’s pace in practice. “There’s no way. Let’s be honest, you can two-huddle, three-huddle, shotgun huddle, go against air but they do it and they do it really well. It’s really hard to defend.”

Smart would later put an emphasis on the fact that Tennessee isn’t just riding the golden arm of Hendon Hooker, a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy. The Volunteers have a stout run defense as well as a capable ground attack.

While the pass defense is a sub-100 unit, it did intercept Kentucky’s Will Levis three times.

“They run the ball really well, guys. I know you don’t believe me, but they run the ball really well — which is why they throw the ball outside because everybody’s got people inside,” Smart said. “They have a perfect storm: they’ve got really fast, elite wideouts, a quarterback with a really strong arm. They have kind of a perfect storm going for his offense, and when he has that it’s really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace, and they do a tremendous job.”

Even against Georgia’s legendary 2021 defense, the Volunteers found more success than most. Tennessee still lost 41-17 last season when the game was in Knoxville, Tenn., but that was a very different team.

Tennessee has clearly improved since last season. It’s why Saturday’s game is such a massive matchup, mayhaps even the game of the season given the stakes.

But let’s not shortchange Georgia here. There is a reason the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country and will be favored to beat the Volunteers. Even with the Florida game looming as an obvious trap game, Georgia raced out to a 28-3 halftime lead.

Factor in past performances against Oregon and South Carolina and Georgia’s A game might very well be as good as anyone’s in the country.

“I think we’re maturing as we play. We shake off, good or bad,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “I think we did a really good job of that in this game. After each drive, we came out like it was the first drive of the game.”

Kirby Smart shares first thoughts on Tennessee

