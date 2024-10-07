ATHENS — One of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season now has a game time and television network, as the SEC announced a game time and TV Network for Georgia’s Week 8 game against the Texas Longhorns.

ABC will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 19.

This will be the first time Georgia and Texas face off as conference foes, as the Longhorns joined the SEC this offseason. The last time these two teams met came in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

Much has changed for these two programs since then, as Georgia has won two national championships. Texas meanwhile made the College Football Playoff for the first time last season and are currently the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

Should Texas hold onto that ranking through the weekend, it would be the first time since 2019 that Georgia played the No. 1 team in the AP Poll. Georgia lost to LSU 37-10 in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. Georgia did beat Tennessee in 2022 when the Volunteers were the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

This will be the first time that Steve Sarkisian and Kirby Smart face off as coaches. The two are former coordinators under Nick Saban. But they never overlapped on the same staff.

Georgia is coming off a 31-13 win over Auburn this past weekend, while the Longhorns were off. Georgia takes on Mississippi State this week, a team Texas beat 35-13 earlier in the season.

“It’s hard every week, and I got a feeling that it’s not gonna stop,” Smart said of playing in the SEC. “It’s a consistency in performance, and when you ride the wave of emotion, you get caught on the bottom of the wave sometimes. And we’re just trying to do this [moves hand in a flat motion], just trying to keep getting better and keep getting better.”

The Longhorns have a big rivalry game this weekend against No. 18 Oklahoma. Georgia and Texas both picked up marquee non-conference wins earlier in the season, with Georgia beating Clemson and Texas besting Michigan.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football-Texas game time, TV Network for Week 8 game

