How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’

The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter the portal, as it is one of two windows on the calendar for players to enter the portal throughout the year. The other comes in May. You’ve already seen big names like Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims or Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen enter the transfer portal for other teams. But none of those players are prepping for a College Football Playoff game like Georgia and Ohio State are.

“Well, certainly this is an unprecedented time in college football with the portal and all that going on, and there’s a lot of dynamics at play with that,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “So we have those conversations and try to do the best we can to make sure that we’re recruiting great high school players and developing them and keeping them in the program.” Related: Kirby Smart reacts to CFP pairing with Ohio State, ‘it’s about who plays better’ And it isn’t just players on the current rosters that Georgia and other programs have to balance. They’re also looking into the portal to see which players might potentially help fill some of the roster needs in 2023.

The hard part is keeping everyone and everything locked in on the task at hand. Last season, Georgia didn’t have a player enter the transfer portal until after the Bulldogs won the national championship. One of those was Ameer Speed, a cornerback who went on to start at Michigan State this season. While individually Speed had more success elsewhere, he was in the stands on Saturday watching his old team win an SEC championship. That’s the potential risk of leaving a team as talented as Georgia. “The focus is on our team. It wouldn’t be fair to all the guys playing if you weren’t focused on your team,” Smart said. “So you can’t put a ton of focus and attention to looking for kids in the portal and things like that.” Georgia was the lone Power 5 school that didn’t take any players out of the transfer portal this cycle. Smart referenced such fact after beating Tennessee earlier this season. But that wasn’t by design, but rather circumstance. The Bulldogs recruited players from the portal. Related: Amarius Mims on his time in the transfer portal: ‘Georgia was the best place for me’