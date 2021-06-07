What to make of Georgia football transfer portal and recruiting drama
Things were going so well for the Georgia football program at the start of June. The Bulldogs added Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick and visits were set to begin once again as Georgia is opening a brand new football facility.
The vibes were good for the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart.
Now though, things have changed. Such is life in college football. Starting on Sunday night, Georgia found itself wondering about the status of one of its transfer players and then losing its top-ranked commit in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Such is life in college football, now that sport looks to be returning to its pre-pandemic self.
1. The latest on Brandon Turnage and what it means
Georgia was always going to need to land multiple defensive backs this offseason. That’s what happens when you have four drafted and see a fifth elect to transfer to Miami as opposed to being a likely starter in Tyrique Stevenson.
That’s why Georgia added Tykee Smith, likely for the “star” position, and Derion Kendrick, who comes to Georgia with 23 career starts under his belt.
The addition of Brandon Turnage, who announced he was transferring to Georgia in May, felt reactionary to the Bulldogs losing Major Burns to LSU. Turnage spent the past two seasons at Alabama, but he had been unable to crack Alabama’s rotation.
So just days after the addition of Kendrick, Turnage seemed to be having second thoughts. Multiple outlets, including DawgNation, reported that Turnage had re-entered the transfer portal on Sunday evening. Turnage himself released a response as well, pushing back on the idea that he was leaving the Georgia program.