What to make of Georgia football transfer portal and recruiting drama

Things were going so well for the Georgia football program at the start of June. The Bulldogs added Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick and visits were set to begin once again as Georgia is opening a brand new football facility. The vibes were good for the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart. Now though, things have changed. Such is life in college football. Starting on Sunday night, Georgia found itself wondering about the status of one of its transfer players and then losing its top-ranked commit in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Such is life in college football, now that sport looks to be returning to its pre-pandemic self. 1. The latest on Brandon Turnage and what it means Georgia was always going to need to land multiple defensive backs this offseason. That’s what happens when you have four drafted and see a fifth elect to transfer to Miami as opposed to being a likely starter in Tyrique Stevenson. That’s why Georgia added Tykee Smith, likely for the “star” position, and Derion Kendrick, who comes to Georgia with 23 career starts under his belt.