Georgia will have to wait a little bit longer to learn its game time and TV Network for its Week 5 game against Vanderbilt.

The game will start at either noon or 12:45 p.m. If it starts at noon, ESPN or ABC will broadcast the game. The SEC Network will air the 12:45 p.m. game.

A final decision regarding Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt will be made after this weekend’s slate of games.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since the 2023 season, which Georgia won 37-20. The last time Clark Lea’s team visited Athens, Georgia won by a score of 55-0 back in 2022.

Of course, much of the discussion about this Georgia-Vanderbilt game will center around Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis. During his recruiting process, the 5-star quarterback twice committed to the Bulldogs during his recruiting process.

But just before the early signing period last December, Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt. Curtis is from Nashville and had the opportunity to play early. Georgia did ultimately add a quarterback, as it landed Bryson Beaver in the transfer portal. He has not yet played in a game this season.

He made his first career start this past weekend against NC State. He threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted twice.

The Commodores are coming off a miraculous 35-31 win over the Wolfpack, as they recovered a fumble in the end zone with one second remaining. Vanderbilt goes on the road this week to face Auburn.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been nearly flawless for the Bulldogs to start the season. He has more touchdown passes, nine, than incompletions through Georgia’s first three games. He also had a career day on the ground against Arkansas, rushing for 97 yards.

“He’s a weapon, because a lot of those are drop-back passes that become explosive plays on any time your quarterback can take off and run,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Stockton. “It’s a value too, and he’s made really good decisions so far on when to run and when not to run, and also when to get down and when to take a hit.”

Before facing Vanderbilt, Georgia faces the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-1 record, having lost earlier this season on the road at Michigan.

Georgia’s game against Oklahoma is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV Network for Week 5 game

Game time: Noon ET or 12:45 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN, ABC or SEC Network

Date: Oct. 3

Location: Athens, Georgia