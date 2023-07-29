Aguero would not seem in position to start, as UGA looks to have one of the strongest safety duos in the nation with Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard, along with veteran Tykee Smith set to take over at Star.

But Aguero will play, and when he does, his impact will be felt.

Asked how new rules have made it more challenging for defensive backs to bring big hits, Aguero indicated he hasn’t allowed it to affect his game.

“I just go for it, honestly, I’m confident in myself,” Aguero said. “I go make a play, and I know how I play, and I know I’m going to take a guy down with me, so regardless, I’m going to go for it.”

That mentality isn’t surprising when learning who Aguero likes to watch during film study.

“I watch Javon Bullard and I used to watch a past guy, Lewis Cine, me and him have a good relationship,” Aguero said. “(Cine) lived in Everett (Mass.), only 20 miles from my city, so I always knew him growing up, and we kinda connected, so I watched him a lot, too.”