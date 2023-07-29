clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ATHENS — The feedback on incoming Georgia freshman safety Joenel Aguero has been strong and it quickly became easy to understand why after hearing his interview with Aaron Murray.

Aguero, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety from Danvers, Mass., puts hard work and hard hits above all else.

It’s a formula that Coach Kirby Smart — himself once an All-SEC safety — can certainly relate to and apply in the Bulldogs’ star-studded secondary.

“What keeps me motivated is pretty much my family, and what got me here, working hard,” Aguero said in the Players’ Lounge interview with the all-time SEC passing leader.

“That’s how you’re going to win championships, just working hard and putting in countless hours of work, especially when no one is watching.”

Literally millions will soon be tuning in to watch Aguero and his Georgia teammates as the Bulldogs look to become the first team since 1936 Minnesota to three-peat as national champs.

Georgia begins practice next Thursday with the first scrimmage set for Aug. 12 and the first game on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.

The Bulldogs are projected to win the SEC and are expected to be the preseason No. 1-ranked team, though a relatively soft September schedule doesn’t figure to see them tested at home until a Sept. 16 home date with fellow league member South Carolina.

Aguero would not seem in position to start, as UGA looks to have one of the strongest safety duos in the nation with Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard, along with veteran Tykee Smith set to take over at Star.

But Aguero will play, and when he does, his impact will be felt.

Asked how new rules have made it more challenging for defensive backs to bring big hits, Aguero indicated he hasn’t allowed it to affect his game.

“I just go for it, honestly, I’m confident in myself,” Aguero said. “I go make a play, and I know how I play, and I know I’m going to take a guy down with me, so regardless, I’m going to go for it.”

That mentality isn’t surprising when learning who Aguero likes to watch during film study.

“I watch Javon Bullard and I used to watch a past guy, Lewis Cine, me and him have a good relationship,” Aguero said. “(Cine) lived in Everett (Mass.), only 20 miles from my city, so I always knew him growing up, and we kinda connected, so I watched him a lot, too.”

Aguero was among Georgia’s many early enrollees, signing with the Bulldogs after a recruiting battle with Ohio State.

“They were right there,” Aguero said before adding that the Georgia defense is “way more aggressive, more physical — that’s my type of play, and I feel like I made a perfect fit being here.”



