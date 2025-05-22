clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the Dawghouse
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart knows Georgia football will need serious contributions for …
Georgia signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. The class is filled with 5-star prospects and potential early contributors for …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart admits playing in SEC Championship game against Texas ‘took a …
Kirby Smart knows winning last year’s SEC Championship game came with a price. Quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Texas, while the win …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CBS Sports makes bold choice for top Georgia Heisman hopeful for the 2025 …
Despite all the success and accolades in recent seasons at Georgia, the Bulldogs have not yet won a Heisman Trophy under Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN raises expectations for 5-star freshman DL Elijah Griffin: ‘Should …
ATHENS — Georgia has had a lot of talented defensive linemen walk through its halls in recent years.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Numbers show just how bad Georgia injury situation was in 2024, why it …
ATHENS — Injuries are always going to be a factor in a game as violent as football.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Josh Brooks shares that Georgia is looking into hosting a concert in …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia’s hire of Josh Brooks proving pivotal, looks better than ever …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

With the start of the 2025 season 100 days away, here are 10 Georgia …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball falls 3-2 to Oklahoma at SEC baseball tourney

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart downplays championship expectations for Georgia amid …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment