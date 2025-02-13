ATHENS — Georgia once again figures to have a difficult schedule in 2025.

The Bulldogs will face the same eight SEC opponents they did in 2024, only with the venues flipped. The dates have been changed as well.

Georgia’s game against Texas for example, will now be played at the end of the season instead of the middle of October. The Nov. 15 game will be Georgia’s last SEC game of the season.

And it figures to be one of the biggest of the entire college football season.

“Texas at Georgia two weeks earlier also figures to be appointment viewing,” ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura said. “The cheapest get-in ticket right now is $559, which is an absurd number for a late-season game before spring practice had even begun.”

Georgia and Texas met twice last season, with the Bulldogs winning both games. The second of those two came in the SEC Championship game, with the Bulldogs winning 22-19 in overtime.

Gunner Stockton emerged as the hero of that game after he stepped in for an injured Carson Beck. Stockton is viewed as the favorite to replace Beck and takeover a Georgia offense that took a step backward last season.

“The Longhorns' trip to Athens, Georgia, should be a pivotal game in the SEC and CFP race,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. “Texas lost to the Bulldogs twice last season, 30-15 at home and 22-19 in overtime in the SEC championship game. Gunner Stockton is the favorite to replace Beck at quarterback, and it will be a difficult road environment for Manning and the UT offense.”

Stockton won’t be the only new starting quarterback when these two teams face off, as Arch Manning is likely to replace Quinn Ewers at Texas.

Manning, who is the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, was a one-time major Georgia recruiting target. But he ultimately ended up at Texas. He made two starts this past season and did play briefly against Georgia in the 30-15 loss. Manning went 3-for-6 passing for 19 yards. He also lost a fumble in the game.

Georgia and Texas were two of the three SEC teams to make the College Football Playoff. Georgia’s season came to an end in the quarterfinals when it lost to Notre Dame. Texas was able to win two playoff games before falling to eventual national champion Ohio State in the semifinals.

The two teams figure to be ranked in the top-10 to start the 2025 season but both schools have a number of tricky games to navigate between the start of the season and when they finally meet on Nov. 15 in Athens.

Texas opens the season at Ohio State and visits Florida, while Georgia has games against Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss on the schedule.

Both teams though figure to have plenty of talent, as Texas and Georgia signed the No. 1 and No. 2 recruiting classes for the 2025 cycle.

The Nov. 15 game in Athens will be Texas' first-ever trip to Sanford Stadium. That alone only adds to the hype between the two talented programs.