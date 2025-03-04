ATHENS — Georgia made it a point to improve its wide receiver room this offseason.

The Bulldogs brought in five wide receivers in the 2025 signing class, led by 5-star prospect Talyn Taylor.

Georgia also saw wide receivers Dillon Bell and London Humphreys return, while youngsters like Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White will look to carve out a bigger role in their second seasons in Athens.

Of course, much of the attention on Georgia’s transfer wide receivers. The Bulldogs added Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas and USC’s Zachariah Branch via the transfer portal.

Branch has attracted a lot of positive press of late, with ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg expecting big things from the transfer.

“Zachariah Branch was among the buzziest players entering the 2024 season, as he had become USC’s first-ever true freshman All-American, returning a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown while leading the nation in punt return average,” Rittenberg said. “But his encore fell a bit flat, as he averaged 10.7 yards per reception with only one touchdown, and didn’t have a punt return longer than 20 yards. Branch transferred to Georgia along with his brother, Zion, a safety.

“Georgia needs more playmakers at wide receiver and returns, where Zachariah should slide right in. A big season awaits the former top-10 national recruit in Athens.”

Branch caught 47 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown last season.

If he is to deliver on the hype, Branch will have to top those numbers.

Branch brings an element of speed to the table which should allow him to stretch the defense. Georgia does have to replace Arian Smith, who led Georgia in receiving yards last season. Smith just ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Georgia also saw punt returner Anthony Evans depart the program, as he transferred to Mississippi State. Branch has an opportunity, as Rittenberg points out, to help Georgia in multiple areas in the 2025 season.

While Branch has gotten plenty of national buzz, Thomas has actually had the quicker start in Athens and he’s turned heads after transferring in from Texas A&M.

Thomas is 6-foot-5 and gives the Georgia offense a big-bodied wide receiver is sorely missed during the closing run of the 2025 season. Georgia could also see Colbie Young return to the field now that his legal troubles have been settled.

Georgia will have a new quarterback in 2025, with Carson Beck transferring to Miami. Whether it’s Gunner Stockton, the heavy favorite, or Ryan Puglisi, it seems the Bulldogs will have plenty of talent surrounding their new quarterback.

And if Branch can deliver on a big season, the Georgia offense should be a good bit better than it was this past season.