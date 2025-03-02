INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia football had plenty of speed at the receiver position this season, even if it wasn’t of the 40-yard record-breaking variety.

Arian Smith ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine on Saturday moments after Dominic Lovett checked in with an impressive 4.41 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Some expected Smith might break the NFL combine’s all-time 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds set last year by Kansas City Chiefs receivers Xavier Worthy.

But Smith — who ran a 10.10-second time in the 100 meters when he was a freshman on the UGA track team — has been training for events outside of the 40-yard dash and wasn’t focused solely on setting a record.

As is, Smith and Lovett established themselves as the fastest Georgia WR duo to run at the same NFL combine.

And it was a blazing group of receivers in Indianapolis, to be sure, as for the first time in NFL combine history there were 10 wideouts who ran sub-4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash.

Texas’ Matthew Golden was the fastest among the receivers on Saturday, running a 4.29-second time in the 40, while Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton ran a 4.30 and Florida’s Chimere Dike and Virginia Tech’s Jaylin Lane ran 4.34-second times.

With Smith at 4.36 and Lovett at 4.41 on Saturday, it makes one appreciate how dynamic the 2023 Georgia receiving corps truly was as Ladd McConkey ran a 4.39-second time last year at the combine.

Smith and Lovett led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards this season, with Smith pulling in 48 catches for 817 yards, and Lovett on the receiving end of 59 passes for 607 yards.

Former UGA cornerback Eric Stokes remains the fastest Georgia player at an NFL Combine / Pro Day, as he ran a 4.25-second time in 2021.

Mecole Hardman, running at the 2019 NFL Combine, holds the title of fastest UGA receiver in the NFL combine 40 with the 4.33-second time he ran that year.

Here’s a look at the 40-yard dash times by former Georgia players in recent NFL combine history:

• Mecole Hardman 4.33

• Chris Conley 4.35

• Arian Smith 4.36

• Ladd McConkey 4.39

• Dominic Lovett 4.41

• Isaiah McKenzie 4.42

• Malcolm Mitchell 4.45

• George Pickens 4.47

• Tavarres King 4.47

• A.J. Green 4.48

DawgNation stories from 2025 NFL Combine

• Notre Dame safety shares take on Gunner Stockton as UGA QB

• Future Georgia breakout stars identified at NFL Combine

• Jalon Walker NFL stock soaring at 2025 NFL Combine

• Warren Brinson ready to step up and shine at NFL Combine

• Mykel Williams shares winning edge, workout plan for combine

• Georgia football draft analysis: UGA aims for double-digit NFL draft in 2025

• Bulldogs hitting first-round of 2025 NFL Draft at historic clip