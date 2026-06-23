Georgia didn’t add much via the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in only nine players.

But it appears the Bulldogs opted for quality over quantity with their haul.

Wide receiver Isaiah Canion has earned consistent praise this offseason for what he might bring to the Georgia offense. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports tabbed Canion as Georgia’s most important transfer addition this offseason.

Canion’s potential is a big reason for excitement this fall.

“His numbers won’t jump out at anyone (33 catches, 480 yards), but personnel staffers across the country viewed the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Canion as one of the biggest upside receivers in the portal,” Hummer wrote. “He’s a big body on the outside who fits what Mike Bobo likes in an X-receiver. If he can live up to his potential, Canion can be a No. 1 option for UGA this year.”

Canion was Georgia’s lone addition out of the transfer portal at the wide receiver position. The Bulldogs have had success in finding talent from the portal at the position, with Zachariah Branch and Colbie Young being recent examples.

Canion’s game mirrors that of Young, as Georgia hopes to use the former’s size to win on the outside.

Canion spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech before heading to Georgia this offseason.

The Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart have long known about Canion’s potential, dating back to his time at Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The Bulldogs landed two former teammates of Canion’s in Rasean Dinkins and Isaiah Gibson. Kirby Smart wishes Georgia had landed Canion two years prior.

“We got a receiver [Isiah Canion] that we probably should have gotten out of high school,” Smart said of Canion in a February interview with Glory Glory. “We didn’t. He went to a rival school and he got better. He got developed. We think he’s really talented. We’re excited as hell about Canion, and he’s going to be a good player. Like, we know him. He’s got two players on our team that played with him in high school.

“So we don’t go after necessarily the flashiest, biggest guy. We go after the guy that fits — the guy that is a fit for us.”

Canion missed time this spring with an ankle injury, but the Bulldogs like what they’ve seen out of the Georgia Tech transfer to this point. He had 1 reception for 9 yards in Georgia’s spring game.

Georgia is largely counting on its younger receivers to make leaps this coming fall. Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley are former top recruits who are poised for bigger roles this fall.

But it hopes that the newest addition in Canion can make an immediate impact at Georgia this fall.