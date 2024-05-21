clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada suing Billy Napier, others over Florida …
At one point, Jaden Rashada was poised to be a Florida Gators, signing as a member of the 2023 signing class. Now he is suing Billy Napier and multiple people connected to …
Connor Riley
David Sanders Jr: Priority 5-star OT target says ‘it doesn’t get any …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Details emerge following Sacovie White driving arrest
ATHENS — Speed was a factor when Georgia football player Sacovie White was arrested and jailed early Saturday morning for reckless driving, according to police.
DawgNation Staff Reports
ESPN updates Georgia football ranking in post spring Top 25 poll
Spring practice has come and gone. The transfer portal window has opened and closed. Heading into the summer, there’s finally some roster stability around college football.
Connor Riley
