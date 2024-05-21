At one point, Jaden Rashada was poised to be a Florida Gators, signing as a member of the 2023 signing class. Now he is suing Billy Napier and multiple people connected to the Florida program.

According to multiple reports, Rashada is filing a lawsuit in the Pensacola Division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida against Napier, Florida booster Hugh Hathcock and former Florida director of NIL Marcus Castro-Walker over a failed name, image and likeness deal that would have paid the quarterback $13.85 million.

“Hathcock (on behalf of himself and Velocity Automotive), Castro-Walker and Coach Napier orchestrated and executed a fraud upon Jaden and were substantially and knowingly assisted by one another in carrying out the fraud,” the lawsuit says. “Each of their individual schemes would not have succeeded without assistance from one another.”

According to John Talty of 247Sports, Rashada informed Georgia head coach Kirby Smart of his intent to file the lawsuit, which Smart was reportedly ok with.

Rashada recently transferred to Georgia after spending the 2023 season at Arizona State. Rashada landed there after his NIL deal fell through with the Gators. He started three games for Arizona State before entering the transfer portal in April and ending up at Georgia.

Georgia and Florida are set to play each other on Nov. 2 this season.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops.